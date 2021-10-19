Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Stars In Thrilling ‘Black Adam’ Teaser: Watch

Dwayne Johnson of 'Jungle Cruise' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'Jungle Cruise' will be released in U.S. theaters on July 24, 2020.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed the first look at Black Adam where he stars as the titular character in the DC Comics action film. During the DC Fandome on Saturday (Oct. 16), the actor debuted the anti-hero to fans, reported Variety.

“This film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time,” Johnson said. “The film has without question some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of.”

The film also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, as well as Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Screenshot / YouTube

The character Black Adam was created by Otto Binder and CC Beck in 1945 as a supervillain and archnemesis of Captain Marvel in an issue of the original Marvel series published Fawcett Comics. He was revived as a recurring character after DC Comics first licensed and then acquired the Fawcett characters and started publishing Shazam! in the 1970s.

In the teaser, an entombed Black Adam is released after 5,000 years. He wastes no time disintegrating one person to dust and catching a bullet aimed to take him out as he levitates, unharmed.

“He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change,” the Jungle Cruise star wrote in a tweet.

“This is just a taste as we have a lot of work to do to finish our movie by next summer. Working hard to deliver for you. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. The Man in Black has come around,” he shared in another.

Thank you for all your insanely hyped reactions to #BlackAdam

This is just a taste as we have a lot of work to do to finish our movie by next summer. Working hard to deliver for you. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.

The Man in Black has come around. https://t.co/EcXPluqa0x — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 17, 2021

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022, a secondary date after the coronavirus pandemic delayed its release. The New Line/DC Film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Watch the official first look teaser trailer for DC’s Black Adam, starring The Rock below.