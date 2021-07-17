‘The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E’ Docuseries Set To Debut On WE tv

The circumstances surrounding late iconic rapper and music executive Eazy-E’s death have been subject to debate for the past 26 years. Now, his own family is looking to set the record straight with the release of The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E, an investigative docuseries giving an examination of the details and rumors that have plagued the Ruthless Records founder’s family since his passing. The docuseries, which will premiere Thursday, August 12 at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv, will consist of four hour-long episodes and include never-before-seen footage and interviews. Executive produced by Ebie, Eazy’s daughter, the program documents her quest to gain some sense of closure by looking at all of the moving parts of her father’s life and attempting to uncover the truth once and for all.

In 1995, the founding N.W.A. member and owner of Ruthless Records reportedly passed away from complications stemming from AIDS, however, a number of people have questioned the validity of that claim, alleging foul play was somehow involved in Eazy’s death. Some have even alleged that Death Row founder Suge Knight, who helped extricate Dr. Dre from his contract with Ruthless, was involved in Eazy’s death, a claim he’s denied on multiple instances. Ebie, with the help of her mother, Eazy’s ex, Tracy Jernagin, and hip-hop journalist Jasmine Simpkins, speaks with eyewitnesses who were around Eazy during his last days and tests the several theories that have been attributed to his passing.

In addition to Ebie, The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E is executive produced by Jernagin, DJ Skee, Thao Dipolito, and John Halterman.

Watch the trailer below.