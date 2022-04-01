Eddie Murphy In Early Talks To Star As George Clinton In Forthcoming Biopic

Eddie Murphy is coming for his Oscar. The Academy Award nominee is in early discussion to portray George Clinton—known to the masses as the Godfather of Funk—in an upcoming biopic.

The developing project will chronicle the life and legacy of the Parliament-Funkadelic leader, starting with his childhood in the 1940s in rural North Carolina and leading into the formation of his groundbreaking bands in the late 1960s. The film will also detail Clinton and the bands’ influence on Hip-Hop and legendary rappers including Tupac, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Outkast, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

The untitled film is in its infancy as producers are still working on securing the rights with the musicians ahead of shopping the movie throughout the industry. However, in September 2021, Murphy inked a three-picture, first-look deal With Amazon Studios (amid the success of Coming 2 America), so it’s safe to assume as producer of the biopic, it would get shopped there once legalities are finalized.

Clinton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, along with the 15 other members of Parliament-Funkadelic. In 2019, he and those bandmates received their Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Grammys.

Until more details are confirmed on the biopic, Murphy is slated to begin production on You People, a Kenya Barris-directed Netflix original comedy, and this summer, he will be reprising his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4.