Eddie Murphy Reportedly In Talks To Star In Next ‘Pink Panther’ Film

Eddie Murphy is reportedly in talks to star in an all-new Pink Panther film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per outlet, Murphy is in negotiations about the gig, and would play the role of Inspector Clouseau, originally played by Peter Sellers in 1963. Since then, Alan Arkin, Roger Moore, and Steve Martin have all taken on the role.

THR reports that Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog) will direct the film, Chris Bremner will write the script and Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin) will produce. The new installment will reportedly see live-action/CGI elements, as the Inspector and Panther team up for the first time ever on the big-screen.

It is also reported that the remake will see some familiar elements, however, the project is still being developed.

Eddie Murphy at the premiere of “You People” held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

In the original film, Inspector Clouseau, goes on a trek of comedic mysteries trying to regain the Pink Panther jewel. Although the film isn’t about an actual pink panther, the latter appeared in the film’s opening credits, and became the mascot of the franchise. The cartooned pink panther has become a character in cartoons and was also the theme of Beyoncé’s “Check Up On It” video.

Murphy, who’s known for his comedic skills on stage and onscreen, would be the perfect pick, as he’s starred in Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor and Doctor Dolittle films. He’s also voiced the donkey in the Shrek films and most recently starred in Netflix’s You People and Amazon’s Coming 2 America, amongst many other roles.