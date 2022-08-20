Elarica Johnson Departs From ‘P-Valley’ After Two Seasons

Elarica Johnson has announced that she will not be returning to P-Valley. Following the season two finale on Sunday (Aug. 14), fans bid farewell to the Lakeisha Savage/Hailey Colton/Autumn Night character. Apparently, it was a permanent goodbye prompted by Johnson.

“It was my choice. It’s something I discussed with Katori [Hall]. Looking at the scripts this season, and the journeys of the characters, and where the Pynk was going, Autumn’s journey felt like it was coming to an end,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. “She has done what she needed to do, and it was time for her to move on.”

When breaking the news on social media, the British actress wrote the following caption: “WHAT A RIDE. Proud to have stepped foot into the world of @pvalleystarz. It’s been an insane 3 year journey in the shoes of Autumn Night. Thank you @katorihall & @starz. I always take a little bit of my characters away with me and Autumn has left quite a mark. It was my biggest pleasure working with the cast and crew….I’ll save that for a longer post, but for now… Thank you everyone for all the #love (and hate lol) the support for this show is quite incredible. For Autumn Night this is a #goodbye [red heart emoji] For me… it’s a see you on the next one.”

Johnson told EW that she feels Autumn left “a huge mark” on Chucalissa. Despite the circumstances of Autumn’s exit, she’s “very grateful for the experience because it’s made her stronger and this was always going to be her journey.” She added, “I think she got more than she bargained for in a good way.”

The season two finale of P-Valley is streaming on STARZ.