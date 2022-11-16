Watch Will Smith’s Daring Attempt To Escape Slavery In Intense Trailer For ‘Emancipation’

Apple TV+ has revealed the first full-length trailer for the upcoming film Emancipation. Starring Will Smith, the historically-based story is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly.

According to the official description, Emancipation tells the “triumphant story of Peter, played by Smith, a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.”

Apple TV+

During a screening for the film in October, the Academy Award-winning actor shared more on his decision to take on the intense role.

“Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were set in slavery,” Smith explained according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith.”

He continued, “This is a film about the heart of a man — what could be called the first viral image. Cameras had just been created, and the image of whipped Peter went around the world. It was a rallying cry against slavery, and this was a story that exploded and blossomed in my heart that I wanted to be able to deliver to you in a way that only Antoine Fuqua could deliver.”

Director Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith behind the scenes of ‘Emancipation’ Apple TV+

Emancipation is set to debut in movie theaters on Dec. 2. The following week on Dec. 9, it will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+. Fuqua directed and executive produced Emancipation from a script by William N. Collage.

“Some young kids were born, the first president they saw was Barack Obama,” Fuqua shared with Vanity Fair staff writer Chris Murphy. “If we start our history there that means we forget all the past. We forget about Martin Luther King. We forget about Malcolm X. We forget about all our great leaders in the past. Do we forget about Nelson Mandela? We’ve got to go back and we have to have discussions about the past, so that we can move forward, and so we can start healing.”

Watch the trailer for Emancipation above.