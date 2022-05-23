Eminem Appears On ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Pete Davidson’s Last Episode As SNL Cast Member

On Saturday (May 21), Eminem appeared on an episode of Saturday Night Live, as the rapper popped up on the show during a sketch by comedian Pete Davidson. Davidson, who made his last appearance as a cast member on the show’s episode, was in the midst of a cut-for-time musical sketch parodying Eminem’s 1999 hit song “Forgot About Dre,” when Em made his grand entrance. Interrupting Davidson mid-sketch, Em criticized the comedian’s routines centered around Eminem, jokingly telling him, “I would just stop. They all suck.” He continued, adding, “It’s really bad,” before concluding, “Pete—don’t fucking do it again.”

Em’s SNL appearance is the latest sighting of the notoriously reclusive rapper, who has been in the public eye increasingly as of late. Earlier this year, Em performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent. The Detroit native launched into a brief set of hits like, “Forgot About Dre” and the Academy Award winning track for his 2002 8-Mile film, “Lose Yourself.” He also was a recent inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making it in on the first ballot and finishing with the second most overall votes (684,000) on the fan ballot behind pop rockers Duran Duran (nearly one million votes). Em made waves last week with his commentary regarding Kendrick Lamar’s new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, revealing to Dr. Dre (Lamar’s Aftermath record label honcho) that he was left “speechless” after listening to the project.

Watch the clip below.