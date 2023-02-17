Erykah Badu Explains “My Magic Doesn’t Lie Between My Thighs” On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

Erykah Badu visited the Tamron Hall show on Wednesday (Feb. 15) and explained moments in her life and career following the release of her cover story in Vogue’s March issue. Part of the discussion explored the Mama’s Gun singer’s “power.”

For her Vogue feature, Badu revealed her “Badudio” bedroom space in a tour of her home and studio. Hall had more questions for the “Green Eyes” singer about the intimate room.

“So that’s a studio-slash-bedroom, and I thought, ‘Of all the rooms that she would take us in’—a lot has been said about your bedroom, the mystical powers,” Hall expressed, bringing up Badu’s iconic aura and sold-out vagina-scented incense. “You are keenly aware of the urban legend that men can’t look you in the eye without falling in love…How do you describe it?”

“I think it [her power] is indescribable. And the bedroom? That’s not where you’re going to find it because my magic doesn’t lie between my thighs. It lies between my ears,” the artist answered.

The two women also discussed “Tyrone” one of Badu’s most iconic records. Continuing to unpack the Dallas musician’s Vogue feature, Hall asks “What was the joke” as the song was described to the fashion magazine.

“It was like my sister and I, Hey Coco! We always imitate our aunts, you know, and they would be fussing and talking about the guy or what he needs to do better. You know, tearing him down. And that was my homage to that.” Tamron stepped in to clarify, “and it came out live in that way?” Badu explained. “Yeah I was freestyling… but they were taking me seriously like ‘Erykah Badu was man-bashing!’ I’m like, not man-bashing. If you throw a rock in the crowd a hit dog will holler.”

Tamron continued, asking, “And I wondered, what happened to every guy named Tyrone. Do you hear from Tyrone’s saying…”

Badu responds “I get thousands of letters from people whose name is Tyrone saying how I ruined their life and yeah… I say nothing. I already did my part.”

The conversation also included a response to Rihanna’s return to the stage as she revealed her second pregnancy during her halftime debut at Super Bowl LVII. Badu added her own opinion on if she would ever take the stage during the championship game.

“I might, yeah. I might. Depending on the circumstances and everything. Tam, they tiptoe around me. You know they don’t know what I’m — the corporation don’t know what I’m gonna do. I might, I might go on the Superbowl and ask for corporate reparations, I mean right now. They never know what’s going to happen so they tip real easy around me…as they should.”