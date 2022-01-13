Exclusive: Watch H.E.R. Make Animated Acting Debut On ‘Blue’s Clues & You!’

In the midst of making her acting debut, H.E.R. is first taking her talents to the animated silver screen.

The acclaimed R&B singer will guest star on an episode of the hit Nickelodeon children’s series, Blue’s Clues & You! airing on Friday (Jan. 14), for which VIBE has an exclusive clip of her appearance (above). Performing as a full force, entertaining Tyrannosaurus Rex, she sings a catchy tune showcasing her dinosaur knowledge.

On her guest role, the Oscar winner shared exclusively with VIBE, “Blue’s Clues was one of my favorite shows growing up. I can’t believe I get to play a character in the show and live my childhood dream!!!”

In the episode entitled, “Blue’s Dino Clues,” current host, Josh Dela Cruz and our beloved pup, Blue, discover a mysterious dinosaur egg that starts to hatch as they play a prehistoric game of Blue’s Clues. They scurry into Dino World to find out what kind of dinosaur is inside, so it can be reunited with its family. It’s there they meet T-Rex.

In an exclusive descriptor shared with VIBE from Nickelodeon, “[T-Rex is] the queen of the dinosaurs and the microphone! [She] is the original multi-hyphenate [as] the first female singer, songwriter, producer, dancer and actress of prehistoric times. She can hit the high notes and the low ones too with pure ease in her melodious, powerful voice. She’s got a wealth of knowledge to accompany her pipes and loves to share dinosaur facts with everyone. T-Rex may have tiny arms, but she has a voice and a heart of gold!”

H.E.R. plays T-Rex, the multitalented queen of the dinosaurs. Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Blue’s Clues & You! features new CG animation for iconic puppies, Blue and Magenta, plus a modern take on items from the original series including a new Handy Dandy Notebook equipped with smartphone technology and the return of fan-favorite characters.

The series was recently picked up for a fourth season and was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2020. Blue’s Clues & You! airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.