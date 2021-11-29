Faizon Love Believes America Is Ready For A Black Lead In ‘Elf’ Sequel

Comedian and actor Faizon Love shared his opinion on who should star in an ELF sequel. In an interview with TMZ, the actor said he would be willing to bring back his role of Buddy and suggested a Black talent take over the lead role played by Will Ferrell in the 2003 Christmas holiday film.

“What’s wrong with a Black Elf?” he laughed.

“I think America is ready for a Black Elf,” Faizon continued. “We had a Black president. (We) had an orange president. And now it’s time for a Black elf.”

ELF, Will Ferrell, Faizon Love, 2003. New Line/courtesy Everett Collection

During an October 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell shared he turned down a huge payday when he declined to star in an ELF sequel. The follow-up movie had already been written and the actor was offered $29 million to reprise his role.

“I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money.’ And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.'”

Love also spoke about this with TMZ and jokingly said, “I was surprised he turned down that much money…it must be good to be white.” He continued to laugh and added, “If they would’ve asked me to do it for some potato chips and $3500…he turned down $29 million, wow.”

ELF debuted in 2003 and follows Ferrell, an orphan baby, now grown man, raised by Santa Claus and the elves at the North Pole. In the comedic film, he returns to human society and makes attempts to establish a relationship with his biological father who is notoriously on the naughty list. Directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum, ELF earned $220.4 million worldwide, and according to Forbes, was the fifth highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time as of 2016.