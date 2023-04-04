Children Of Diddy, Notorious B.I.G., Brandy, And More Star In ‘Family Legacy’ On Paramount+

MTV and Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming docuseries, Family Legacy. The five-episode arch dissects the lives of some of music’s biggest artists through the eyes of their children.

In the 30-second trailer, Notorious B.I.G.‘s son C.J. Wallace is heard labeling his late dad “the greatest rapper of all time,” before Chilli of TLC and Dallas Austin’s son Tron, teases, “there’s just some things you can’t repeat.”

Sy’Rai Smith, Brandy’s only child, is also set to appear on the forthcoming series. When speaking on following in the Vocal Bible’s footsteps, the 20-year-old told VIBE, “when you have such a legacy, you do feel a lot more pressure than an upcoming artist that doesn’t. God has blessed me with a platform where people can be like, “Okay, her [Brandy’s] daughter came out with music, I want to go see what that’s about.”

Courtesy of Paramount+

She added, “But also, there’s another side of it where it’s like, ‘Well, she doesn’t sound as good as her mom,’ or, ‘Her music is not that good compared to her mom.’ That pressure? That scares me. I just really want people to understand that there is a difference. I am me, and my mom is my mom. I love when people do compare me to her because I mean, who wouldn’t want to be compared to my mom?”

The series, overall, will feature exclusive footage and brand-new interviews with the children of Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, Diddy, and more. It will be narrated by Quincy Brown, son of Al B. Sure!, the late Kim Porter, and Diddy.

Family Legacy is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 25, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, before debuting internationally on April 26 in select countries. Watch the trailer below.