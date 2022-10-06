Skip to main content
‘Family Matters’ Stars To Reunite For Upcoming Holiday Film

'A Family Matters Christmas' debuts digitally on Nov. 8.

KELLIE SHANYGNE WILLIAMS, JOMARIE PAYTON on Family Matters set.
KELLIE SHANYGNE WILLIAMS and JOMARIE PAYTON on 'Family Matters,' "Wedding Bell Blues" - Airdate: February 17, 1995. Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

This holiday season, Kellie Shanygne Williams and JoMarie Payton from Family Matters are set to reunite for A Family Matters Christmas.

The LaVern Whitt-directed feature centers around three bickering siblings under a newly blended household who gets tapped by the “forgotten Christmas spirit,” Alternis. Each then experiences life in the other’s shoes, but they’re on a race against time to swap back before Christmas.

Williams, who played Laura on the hit ’80s-’90s sitcom, shared in a statement, “Working with JoMarie again is such a pleasure, and I could not wait to rekindle the spark and warmth that millions have come to love.”

Courtesy of Vision Films

Her real-life mother, Peggy Williams, who penned the script, added, “When I was writing the story, I realized that the story mirrored my life, and through those life experiences, I’ve learned love, understanding, and forgiveness always win.” The 46-year-old actress’ real-life daughter also has a starring role in the film making a true family affair.

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films—the team backing the project—stated, “A labor of love, both behind and on-screen, makes this a delightful and special holiday film for the entire family. The three generations involved and reuniting some favorites from TV history make it that much more meaningful. It is a film that everyone needs heading into the holidays this year!”

A Family Matters Christmas will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 8. Watch the official trailer below.

