‘Family Matters’ Stars To Reunite For Upcoming Holiday Film

This holiday season, Kellie Shanygne Williams and JoMarie Payton from Family Matters are set to reunite for A Family Matters Christmas.

The LaVern Whitt-directed feature centers around three bickering siblings under a newly blended household who gets tapped by the “forgotten Christmas spirit,” Alternis. Each then experiences life in the other’s shoes, but they’re on a race against time to swap back before Christmas.

Williams, who played Laura on the hit ’80s-’90s sitcom, shared in a statement, “Working with JoMarie again is such a pleasure, and I could not wait to rekindle the spark and warmth that millions have come to love.”

Courtesy of Vision Films

Her real-life mother, Peggy Williams, who penned the script, added, “When I was writing the story, I realized that the story mirrored my life, and through those life experiences, I’ve learned love, understanding, and forgiveness always win.” The 46-year-old actress’ real-life daughter also has a starring role in the film making a true family affair.

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films—the team backing the project—stated, “A labor of love, both behind and on-screen, makes this a delightful and special holiday film for the entire family. The three generations involved and reuniting some favorites from TV history make it that much more meaningful. It is a film that everyone needs heading into the holidays this year!”

A Family Matters Christmas will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 8. Watch the official trailer below.