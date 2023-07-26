Fans Upset Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott Missing From ‘Ladies First’ Documentary Trailer

The official trailer for Netflix’s documentary Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop has a lot of fans in an uproar. Within the promo video released on Tuesday (July 25), the clip showed no signs of Nicki Minaj or Missy Elliott. Many took to social media sounding off about the doc allegedly not including two of Hip-Hop’s most revered trendsetters.

The preview does feature a plethora of other high-profile artists from today and of the past, including Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shanté, Ice Spice, Saweetie and Latto.

According to a tweet from Pop Crave, podcaster Shawn Allen, who is involved with the project, alleged that Minaj and Elliott both wouldn’t license their music or videos to the documentary. The claim could possibly be a reason why neither is featured in the trailer, but it doesn’t entirely mean that they’re not mentioned in the doc.

“Missy and Nicki didn’t let us license their music,” Allen claimed, to which social media began chiming in and showing their disdain for the film.

Shawn Allen claims Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott didn’t allow their music and videos to be licensed for use in Netflix’s female rap docuseries, ‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop.’ pic.twitter.com/eOegyUmVlQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2023

As some fans still weren’t convinced by Allen’s claims, one person wrote: “We really got to sit down and talk, why do they keep excluding Nicki Minaj from these topics like she isn’t the most successful female rapper of all time.”

He continued with, “They’re literally tryna wipe her from the history books due to personal vendettas … y’all can’t wipe her from history when her impact is so humongous.”

“I wonder why Missy Elliott didn’t want her music (or want to be in allegedly) the Ladies First documentary. A doc about women in Hip-Hop and no Missy seems wild to me,” said another person.

I wonder why Missy Elliott didn’t want her music (or want to be in allegedly) the Ladies First documentary. A doc about women in Hip-Hop and no Missy seems wild to me — Troublemaker of Zion | WNCel ? (@PreciousGNSD) July 26, 2023

The four-part Netflix Strong Black Lead program is a “timely limited doc series that recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip hop and their role in the genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day,” reads its rundown.

Within each installment, femcees from all eras will be highlighted, including the aforementioned, Kash Doll, Tierra Whack, City Girls, Lil Kim, Young M.A., GloRlla, Trina, Remy Ma, Da Brat, Rapsody and more. Prominent Hip-Hop figures, journalists and more will also provide commentary, as pioneers including Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante give insight as well.

Ladies First premieres Aug. 9 on Netflix. Take a look at the trailer for the anticipated documentary below.