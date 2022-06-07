Fat Joe Says TV Show About His Life Will Premiere On Starz

New York Nico and Fat Joe attend as 1800 Tequila and Fat Joe Unveil 1800 Tequila x New York Nico x NY Knicks Varsity Jacket During NY Knicks x Brooklyn Nets Game at Madison Square Garden on February 16, 2022 in New York City.

Rap star Fat Joe will be entertaining households across America with a forthcoming television show based on his life and the series is slated to air on Starz.

The Bronx native spoke about the new endeavor—which will draw from his upcoming memoir, The Book of Jose—during a recent appearance on the My Expert Opinion podcast. “Eventually, every Sunday, after you watch BMF and Power, you’re gonna see The Fat Joe Show on Starz network. It was a lot of channels trying to get this sh*t. Puff (Sean “Diddy” Combs) is my partner and we chose there because that’s prime time every Sunday.”

Having previously appeared in several films during his three-decade career, Fat Joe’s last role in a TV series was as Winny Win Winford in Spike Lee’s Netflix drama She’s Gotta Have It. He previously broke the news of his expanded foray into Tinseltown with VIBE back in April.

“We have a [TV] series already that’s based off of the book, that I’m doing with Kenya Barris (Black-ish)and the Terrero brothers [Jessy and Ulysses],” Joe said. “I won’t tell you where, but it’s already picked up by a big channel. So, the book ain’t come out yet and they’re already gonna do like a Power, a [Power Book II]: Ghost, a BMF based [series] on the life of Fat Joe, The Book Of Jose.”

The Book of Jose: A Memoir, written with esteemed journalist and former VIBE Magazine editor, Shaheem Reid, will be released in November 2022. Preorders of the book are available on Amazon. Joe’s episode of the A&E Origins of Hip-Hop series debuted last week. Check the trailer below.