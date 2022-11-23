Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I. And More Star In ‘Fear’ Trailer

Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I., and more star in the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller Fear. Set to be released in theaters on Jan. 27, the film finds a group of friends whose weekend vacation takes a dark turn.

According to the official description, each friend is required to face their own worst fear one-by-one, thanks to a powerful force inside the historic hotel they have chosen for their excursion. In the trailer, the crew each take turns sharing their worst nightmares, unknowingly predicting their potential demise.

Fear also stars Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, Annie Ilonzeh, Ruby Modine, Iddo Goldberg, Jessica Allain, and Tyler Abron.

In an interview with Complex, Sikora described what was unique about the upcoming movie.

“There is no other horror film that has ever existed that comments so deeply on the concept of not only the Carl Jung theory of the collective unconscious, but also the incorporation of a media society, and how ancient evils can permeate into the souls of men and women through connective emotion in our case. FEAR!”

Director Deon Taylor added, “The movie is grounded in something we have not seen in horror — internal fear. The fact that if you truly are afraid of something in life your mind could manifest this fear into a state of no return or death .. dealing with this subject matter was extremely interesting but also extremely scary at times. There is nothing more powerful or frightening than the human mind when it turns dark.”

Watch the official trailer for Fear above.