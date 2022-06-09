Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Mysterious UFOs Are At The Heart Of His Next Film

Due to the quality, depth, and complexities of Jordan Peele‘s projects, his films have garnered prestige amongst his fans and cinephiles. However, with Get Out and Us becoming worldwide phenomenons for their thoughtful social commentary blended with fresh frights, the world has been waiting to see what Nope would be like. And while the early trailers didn’t provide much context into what to expect from the forthcoming project, the latest trailer has finally disclosed the movie’s foundation.

Released on Thursday (June 9), Nope’s latest and final trailer has been made public, with the primary purpose of this teaser based on letting folks know what the film is about. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, Nope will star Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as they deal with the presence of a seemingly extraterrestrial being(s).

NOPE, advance poster, 2022. © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Universal Pictures

The latest sci-fi horror film trailer shows Palmer and Kaluuya discovering that their farm has been targeted by a UFO and looking to profit off the otherworldly object by attempting to film it in action. Unfortunately, things begin to go awry as people around the small town and farm are killed by the presence of the UFOs, with animals acting strangely in response to their presence.

In addition to the new focus on the otherworldly, Nope’s final trailer also captures the film’s tone and mood as it operates under a heavier dose of humor balanced with striking and, at times, unsettling shots. While Jordan Peele is known for packing symbolism and rewarding subtext into his dense films, it seems that the Twilight Zone producer is doubling down on his winning formula.

Nope is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on July 22. You can check out the final trailer above.