Here’s Your First Look At ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Third And Final Season

The series returns on Feb. 15th.

Wu-Tang An America Saga season 3
RZA (Ashton Sanders), shown. Vanessa Clifton/Hulu

Images teasing the anticipated series finale of Wu-Tang: An American Saga have been revealed. The television show, based on the true story of one of Hip-Hop’s most prolific rap groups, first aired on Hulu in 2019. Now, the dramatized narrative looks to end with

The first look at the third and final season shows the return of cast members T.J. Atoms, Uyoata Udi, Shameik Moore, Johnell Young, and Dave East in their respective roles. Q-Tip, director Mario Van Peebles, and executive producer RZA are also shown.

Set to debut on Feb. 15 with the first three episodes, the pending season finds Wu-Tang members on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world and finding a way to come together and cement their legacy amid the threat of money, fame, ego, and business.

Take a look at images from the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga below.

Wu-Tang An America Saga season 3
Masta Killa (JaQwan J. Kelly), Ghostface Killah (Siddiq Saunderson), RZA (Ashton Sanders), U-God (Damani D. Sease), Ol’ Dirty Bastard (T.J. Atoms), Inspectah Deck (Uyoata Udi), Raekwon (Shameik Moore), GZA (Johnell Young) and Method Man (Dave East), shown. Vanessa Clifton/Hulu
Wu-Tang An America Saga season 3
Ol’ Dirty Bastard (T.J. Atoms), Q-Tip, Director Mario Van Peebles and Executive Producer RZA, shown. Vanessa Clifton/Hulu
Wu-Tang An America Saga season 3
Ol’ Dirty Bastard (T.J. Atoms), shown. Vanessa Clifton/Hulu
RZA (Ashton Sanders), shown. Vanessa Clifton/Hulu
