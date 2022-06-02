Frank Ocean’s Directorial Debut May Happen With An A24 Feature Film

The multi-hyphenate, yet hiatal artiste, Frank Ocean may be discovering his directorial side with an alleged feature film opportunity with A24 —the independent film and TV company behind the Oscar-awarded film Moonlight (which Ocean wrote the foreword for) and Emmy Award-winning HBO series Euphoria—and 2AM—the A24-backed, premiere production company based in Soho, London.

Although, official details about the film have not been revealed, there has been some speculation that Frank is scoping out New Mexico as a potential location to film. The project is also believed to be tentatively titled Philly.

In 2016, the Grammy Award-winning musician flexed his directorial skills with his 2016 visual album Endless, this upcoming film will be his official directorial debut.

The “Sole (Reprise)” singer is undoubtedly one of the most beloved idiosyncratic artists of our generation with two Grammy wins and the Brit Award for Best International Male Solo Artist, amongst other accolades. His popular studio albums Channel Orange and Blonde, are both named in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. He was also named by TIME as one of the 100 most influential people in the world back in 2013.

As the confirmed headliner for Coachella 2023, Frank Ocean has been laying low musically. In the meantime, VIBE will be keeping a close eye on what Frank does next.