Freddie Gibbs Stars In ‘Bust Down’ Teaser With Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay, and Chris Redd: Watch

Freddie Gibbs continues his career as a rapper-actor hybrid with a new role on the upcoming Peacock original comedy Bust Down. The Grammy Award-nominated musician joins Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay, and Chris Redd in the series.

According to a press release, the show follows four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it. The show is set in Gibbs’ hometown of Gary, Ind.

“Ni**az ain’t ready,” exclaimed Gibbs on Twitter, sharing a teaser for the series.

“Bust Down is rooted in our friendship,” the Bust Down creators and stars expressed in a joint statement. “Every character is a hyperbolic version of how we see each other, and every story is inspired by the bad choices we each naturally make out in the world. There aren’t a lot of straight comedies right now where people truly go for jokes that are raunchy, irreverent, and complicated, and at its core, that’s what Bust Down is all about.”

The statement continues, “We believe true equality is being able to make a show about nonsense the same way white people have been doing forever. We just wanted to make something so fu**ing hilarious that it makes people laugh so much that they miss jokes and then have to circle back to watch again.” A-fu**ing-men. This is the kind of series we need, right now. Take your entire mind off of the timeline and sink into some Black absurdity.”

Bust Down Episode 1″Bad Hang” Peacock/NBCUniversal

All six episodes of Bust Down are available to stream on Peacock on Thursday (March 10.) It is directed by Richie Keen and Lorne Michaels, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Chris Redd, Hilary Marx, Andrew Singer, and Richie Keen all serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer for Bust Down above and the teaser for the upcoming comedy series below.