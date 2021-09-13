Freddie Gibbs To Make Acting Debut With Lead Role In ‘Down With The King’

Now that Freddie Gibbs has established himself as one of the most prolific and respected lyricists in rap today, he’s looking to make a foray into the acting world. According to Deadline, the Alfredo rapper has scored the leading role in the film Down with the King, which was recently acquired from Breaker Studios by Stage 6 Films.

Upon the announcement of the news, Gibbs shared a screenshot of the Deadline article on his Twitter account, with the succinct boast, “Stop playin wit me,” a reference to his continued ascent in the entertainment world.

Stop playin wit me

Directed by Diego Ongaro (Bob and the Trees) and written by Ongaro and Xabi Molia, Down with the King follows the journey of rapper Money Merc (played by Gibbs), whose disenchantment with the music industry leads to an abrupt retirement and an immersion of himself in a small-town farming community.

Down with the King premiered in the ACID Film Festival and earned the Grand Prize at the Deauville American Film Festival. In addition to Gibbs, the film’s cast will also include Jamie Neumann (Lovecraft Country), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Sharon Washington (Joker), and Bob Tarasuk (Bob and the Trees).

Produced by Rob Cristiano (The Miseducation of Cameron Post), Kim Jackson (Blue Caprice) and Zach LeBeau (Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain), Down with the King is director Ongaro’s second feature film, following his acclaimed film debut, Bob and the Trees, which premiered at Sundance 2015 and won the Grand Prix at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival later that year.