Freddie Gibbs To Guest Star On ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Days following the news of Freddie Gibbs’ upcoming acting role in the Peacock original, Bust Down, the famed rapper will make his Power universe debut in the newest installment of the franchise, Power Book IV: Force.

On Sunday (March 13), he tweeted a short teaser of episode seven of the series entitled “Outrunning A Ghost.” The 30-second preview shows Gangsta Gibbs dapping up Jenard Sampson (Kris D. Lofton), the hot-headed leader of Chicago Brothers Inc.

When sharing the clip on social media, the Alfredo rapper tweeted, “Let’s f**kin go!!!!! #Power #Force [rabbit emoji]”

He later tweeted, “Much love to @50cent The [goat emoji]”

Gibbs will portray Cousin Buddy, a crazy yet unpredictable, hustling kingpin from Gary, Ind. (his real-life hometown) who—in spite of being a wild card—is loyal and dependable.

Fans have already been praising his role on Bust Down which follows four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in Gary, Ind., and the massive mess they manage to make out of it.

The comedy is rooted in escapism as a means for people to “take your entire mind off of the timeline and sink into some Black absurdity.” All six episodes are streaming on Peacock.

Power Book IV: Force airs on Sundays on STARZ.