‘Bel-Air’ Teaser Gives First Look At Dramatic ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot: Watch

A first look at Bel-Air, the anticipated dramatic spinoff to 1990’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been issued by Peacock TV. While it does not give a glimpse at the actual show, the teaser sets the tone for a more striking rendition of the throwback comedy series. Starring newcomer Jabari Banks who leads as Will, the clip is narrated by a reading of the original theme song in a somber tone.

Banks is submerged in water as items such as basketballs, a trophy, and ATVs float to the top.

“With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family,” said Morgan Cooper, Director, Co-Writer, Executive Producer in a press release.

He added, “My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and really being intentional with my creative choices. I’m inspired by a lot of things as a director; it could be a random conversation, memories from my past, it could be art, music, fashion. Everything can be inspiration, and having a two-season order gives us the opportunity to go infinitely deeper narratively, visually, and aesthetically. I think that with Bel-Air we have created something unique and honest.”

Additionally, Bel-Air stars Adrian Holmesas Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

The official description reads as follows:

“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.“

Watch the teaser for Bel-Air above.