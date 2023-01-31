FX Cancels ‘Kindred’ After One Season

Kindred -- Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind. Dana (Mallori Johnson), shown.

Kindred has been officially canceled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX canned the drama series one month after its eight-episode binge drop on Dec. 13, 2022. Kindred was met with a lukewarm reception; It currently holds a 70% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 51% audience rating.

Deadline reports that the once-Hulu exclusive show couldn’t grasp and retain an audience like FX’s The Bear did in the summer of 2022.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kindred’s showrunner, is foreseen to shop the drama around the industry. Jacobs-Jenkins originally envisioned a multiple-season run for the sci-fi series and hoped to achieve that mission elsewhere.

The show was adapted from Hugo Award winner Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel of the same name. FX’s Kindred focused on Dana James (played by Mallori Johnson), a young black aspiring writer who has recently relocated to Los Angeles.

Kindred — Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. Tina Rowden/FX

FX’s show followed James as she attempted to settle into her new West Coast life until the writer is suddenly transported back in time to a 19th-century plantation “intimately linked with Dana and her family.” An interracial romance was at the drama’s heart and foundation, as Dana was forced to confront her past and present.

Kindred starred Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown, and Sheria Irving.

Along with Jacobs-Jenkins, Kindred was executive produced by Protozoa Pictures, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky, Joe Weisberg, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Jules Jackson, and Ernestine Walker.

Janicza Bravo directed and served as an additional EP on the FX drama’s pilot.