Gabrielle Union Teases ‘Bring It On’ Sequel Centered On East Compton Clovers

To the pleasant surprise of Bring It On fans, Gabrielle Union has confirmed her attempts to bring forth a sequel focused on her fictional East Compton Clovers cheer squad.

Union notably starred in the 2000 dramedy as the East Compton Clovers’ cheer captain Isis, alongside Kirsten Dunst and R&B trio Blaque.

“We’ve been developing a sequel forever,” the Truth Be Told actress, 50, explained to Variety. “But for folks who don’t exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years.”

She also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the sequel, “centers on the [Clovers]. We are working on it.”

The famed cheerleading film franchise produced five direct-to-video sequels, including the cult classic, Bring It On: All Or Nothing, starring Solange Knowles, Rihanna, Giovonnie Samuels, Francia Raisa, and Hayden Panettiere and the Christina Milian-led Bring It On: Fight To The Finish.

Union’s look as a Clovers cheerleader has been famously recreated over the years for Halloween by fans including Ryan Destiny and most recently, Coco Jones.

Jones, who practically looked identical to Union’s younger self, captioned her look on her Instagram stories, “@gabunion the blueprint.”

The bestselling author dedicated a chapter to Isis in her memoir, You Got Anything Stronger. On how her character impacted her personally, Union tweeted, “The ‘Dear Isis’ chapter allowed me to examine all the shape shifting I’ve been doing all my life to reappear worthy of existing. I couldn’t even imagine a fictional character living and thriving without apology. I needed to free us both from the f**kery.”

Coincidentally, fans have been wanting more of the Clovers for over two decades. The Cheaper By The Dozen actress revealed on TikTok that the Bring It On trailer featuring scenes with herself and Blaque were shot after the film wrapped because “once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers.”

Union continued, “So we shot these, only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were.”

She first hinted at a remake last August when celebrating the film’s 22nd anniversary, tweeting, “Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager.”

With other classics including Space Jam and House Party also having modern revivals, the possibility of this sequel is very likely.