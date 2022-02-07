Watch Gabrielle Union Tackle Being A Mom Of 10 In ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Remake

A fresh reimagining of the 2003 family-friendly comedy Cheaper By The Dozen is headed to Disney+ next month. Starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, the comical yet heartwarming story follows the blended Baker family as they navigate a hectic home and their family business.

The modern screenplay is co-written by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, but is based on the semi-autobiographical account by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey that inspired the original 1950 movie. Additionally, the film stars Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote, and Luke Prael.

The 2003 film, which Steve Martin helmed, and its 2005 successor grossed over $320.6 million globally.

Aside from this, Gabriel Union is also set to star in The Perfect Find, a forthcoming romantic comedy also featuring Keith Powers, Lala Anthony, Aisha Hinds, Janet Hubert, and Gina Torres. Moreover, Union has recently become a thriving producer. She has a queer teen comedy, tentatively titled To Be Real, coming to Amazon Studios, and she’s also adapting Tamara Winfrey-Harris’ award-winning book, The Sisters Are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women In America, into a 30-minute dramedy for television.

Cheaper by the Dozen is slated for release on March 18 on Disney+. Watch the trailer above.