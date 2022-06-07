Gabrielle Union Signs Overall Deal With BET Studios

Gabrielle Union has initiated a new beginning. The actress has signed an overall deal with BET Studios via her I’ll Have Another production company. Exclusively reported by Deadline, the career move allows Union to bring new voices to the platform.

“I’ll Have Another believes that culture, community, and individual representation on-screen matters. We’re focused on telling stories centered on the most underrepresented voices, sharing their unique and diverse perspectives. It was important to me that we partner with a studio that supported our vision and BET Studios has done exactly that,” the actress remarked in a statement. “I’m excited for this new chapter and what we will accomplish together.”

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Los Angeles premiere of Apple’s “They Call Me Magic” at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

BET Studios was launched in 2021 by BET and Paramount to focus on content created by Black talent. With funding from BET and ViacomCBS, BET Studios creates premium television series and films for internal buyers including Paramount+, SHOWTIME, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET+, and BET, as well as select third-party platforms.

“We are thrilled to welcome multihyphenate superstar Gabrielle Union back to BET and to our newest endeavor BET Studios,” expressed Scott Mills, Chief Executive Officer at BET. “Through this partnership with I’ll Have Another we are further expanding our commitment to extraordinary diverse storytellers and providing platforms to voices that are integral to the fabric of our culture. We look forward to sharing the amazing projects this partnership will generate.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Gabrielle, a leading Black woman in Hollywood, and her production company I’ll Have Another to continue creating spaces for diverse voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated,” added Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice President and General Manager at BET Studios. “Her creativity, intellect and industry expertise along with her ability to authentically connect with audiences are all superb resources that will help propel BET Studios forward.”