Garcelle Beauvais Cast In Hulu’s ‘The Other Black Girl’

Beauvais joins a cast including Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, and Hunter Parrish.

Garcelle Beauvais wearing tan
Garcelle Beauvais attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP

Garcelle Beauvais has been cast in the Hulu Original The Other Black Girl. The Onyx Collective series follows Nella, an editorial assistant and the only Black person at her company, who hopes to achieve peace of mind when another Black person joins the team. Yet, all things are not what they seem.

Deadline reports that Beauvais will play Diana Gordon, a critically acclaimed author and Kendra Rae Phillips’ best friend. The pair was inseparable, with Phillips, Wagner’s former Black editor, editing the novel that launched her into massive popularity. But the pair’s relationship has strained since the book’s release and they’ve grown apart in the process.

The series is based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ New York Times bestselling book of the same name and currently features an array of talent as reoccurring characters. 

Beauvais joins The Other Black Girl with Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, and Eric McCormack. 

Garcelle, 56, has been a part of the Real Housewives cast since 2020 but has continued to flex her acting chops across various films at the same time.

Her recent movie credits include Coming 2 America, Tell Me a Story, The MagiciansPower, and Spider-Man: Homecoming

Garcelle Beauvais wearing black dress
Garcelle Beauvais attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Variety reported in Aug. 2022 that Rashida Jones was tapped to produce the new Hulu series. 

Danielle Henderson serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the show alongside Jones, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, and Harris will also serve as executive producers.

The Other Black Girl was reportedly put into development back in 2020 when Duncan signed an overall deal with Hulu.

