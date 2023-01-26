Garcelle Beauvais To Star In Lifetime Film ‘Black Girl Missing’

Garcelle Beauvais attends the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City.

Actress and TV host Garcelle Beauvais will be starring in and executive producing the upcoming Lifetime original film, Black Girl Missing.

The educational docu-drama will air during the network’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign, this March, spearheaded by a PSA about the Black and Missing Foundation.

Inspired by actual stories of missing women of color, Black Girl Missing “tells the story of a mother named Cheryl (Beauvais) whose daughter Lauren (Iyana Halley) is nowhere to be found,” Deadline reports.

The synopsis continues: “Authorities and media dismiss Lauren as a runaway while focusing heavily on another missing girl, who is white. Cheryl and her 15-year-old daughter Marley (Taylor Mosby) enlist the help of a dedicated community of amateur internet sleuths to try to find Lauren. Cheryl also discovers the Black and Missing Foundation and is horrified to discover the disparity in how missing persons of color cases are treated with significant lack of media attention and law enforcement resources.”

Garcelle Beauvais attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Lifetime will reportedly premiere the special, Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing, which will follow real cases of missing Black women. The limited series will include intimate interviews with their families, as well as ongoing assistance from the Black and Missing Foundation.

Beauvais’ part in Black Girl Missing follows her starring role alongside Michael Keaton in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2021’s Coming 2 America. She can also be seen playing in the Hulu Original The Other Black Girl, which has yet to receive a premiere date.

Beauvais also served as co-host on the daytime talk shows The View, The Real, and Hollywood Today Live — but perhaps, the 56-year-old is best known for her role as “Fancy” on The Jamie Foxx Show, which concluded in January 2001.

Black Girl Missing premieres on Lifetime Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET.