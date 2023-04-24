Gayle King And Charles Barkley Land Weekly CNN Show ‘King Charles’

Gayle King and Charles Barkley are joining forces in a major way. The two have been confirmed as the hosts of King Charles, a weekly television series coming to CNN. In a statement obtained by Variety, CNN CEO Chris Licht shared details of the pending program.

King Charles is set for “primetime beginning this fall and running into 2024,” according to the statement, with Licht adding, “This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities.”

Barkley and King also discussed the news on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off on Saturday (April 22) according to CNN.

Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

“I want the show to be nonpolitical,” said Barkley, though he added that the show would touch on politics. “You know (Gayle King) is going to be a straight shooter. I’m going to be a straight shooter,” he added. “I know she’s going to be fair and honest and you know I’m going to do the same thing.”

“I think that decorum and courtesy and kindness always work,” added King. “But everybody I know has an opinion on something. We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think we can do that.”

Gayle King attends UnitedMasters, A Celebration Of Independence At The 65th GRAMMY Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Greg Doherty/Getty Images for UnitedMasters

Topics set to be explored in the series include heavier issues such as gun control, as well as lighthearted conversations about food and pop culture. Additionally, King Charles is set to feature public figures related to trending news.

Both hosts will remain in their current roles, with King anchoring CBS Mornings and Barkley at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports as a commentator.