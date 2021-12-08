‘Get Out’ Named The Best Screenplay Of The 21st Century So Far

Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking film Get Out can has earned yet another accolade. The horror movie was ranked number one on the list of 101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st Century (So Far), issued by the Writers Guild of America West. WGA is a union that represents the thousands of writers who create content for television shows, movies, news programs, documentaries, and more.

“As the number one vote-getter, Get Out is this list’s version of Casablanca,” wrote writer and critic Paul Brownfield for WGA. “Imagine Jordan Peele pitching his concept to Jack Warner, and it immediately becomes apparent why comparing screenplays across Hollywood epochs is a non-starter.”

Writer Jordan Peele, winner of the Best Original Screenplay award for ‘Get Out,’ poses in the press room during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Get Out earned nominations at the 90th Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor (Daniel Kaaluya). Peele became the third person nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay for a debut film, and the first Black winner for Best Original Screenplay in Oscar’s history.

Also on the WGA list of the century’s top screenplays are Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) in the number two spot and The Social Network (2010) in third place. Parasite (2019) and No Country For Old Men (2007) close out the top five rankings. Another notable entry is Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (2016) at number 6.

Read the full list here.