Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’

Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported.

“I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series.

She continued, “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

STARZ

Busby also addressed the death of the main character James “Ghost” St. Patrick, played by Omari Hardwick. The character was shot in the chest by his son Tariq in the Power finale, yet fans continue to hope he’s alive.

“I don’t think you’re alone in that hope,” Busby remarked. She continued, “But…Ghost died.”

Power was created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp along with 50 Cent. It debuted in 2014 and aired the final episode in 2020. The show has produced 3 spinoffs, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. A fourth addition to the Power universe Power Book V: Influence is set to be released next year.