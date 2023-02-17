Remy Ma And Tami Roman Star In Lifetime’s ‘Girl In The Closet’: Trailer

Reminisce “Remy Ma” Mackie and reality star Tami Roman are showcasing their acting skills in Lifetime’s forthcoming docu-drama Girl In The Closet. Based on true events, the film is a part of the network’s “Girl In” series, which details harrowing stories of women who’ve survived horrific circumstances.

According to the synopsis, Girl in the Closet follows 10-year-old Cameron (Brielle Oliver and Daijah Peters), who is accidentally placed into the custody of her murderous Aunt Mia (Roman) after her mother Patricia (Remy Ma) suffers an aneurysm.

YouTube screenshot

As Mia continues to fill her bank account with benefit checks from foster care, torturous atrocities happen to Cameron at the hands of her own aunt. In search of her daughter’s whereabouts, Patricia seeks help for over 10 years. Locked away in a closet and facing death in its face, Cameron grips on to her faith to survive.

Other Lifetime films that will highlight women survivors include Girl in Room 13, Girl in the Basement, Girl in the Bunker, Girl in the Box and Girl in the Shed. The aforementioned films will serve as part of the Stop Violence Against Women Public Affairs Campaign — to which Lifetime has partnered with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) for the initiative.

Directed by Jaira Thomas and written by Sa’Rah Jones, Girl In The Closet was produced by Swirl Films with executive assistance by Abbey MacDonald, Eric Tomosunas, Courtney Miller and Rob Hill.

Check out the exclusive trailer for Girl In The Closet starring Remy Ma, Tami Roman, Brielle Oliver and Daijah Peters below. The film will make its Lifetime premiere March 11.