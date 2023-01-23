‘Girls Trip 2’ In The Works, May Take Place At Afrochella

Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 box-office hit Girl’s Trip, has shared with Variety an update on the anticipated sequel starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish.

The conversation, which took place during the Sundance Film Festival, revealed that Oliver had a “definitive ‘Girls Trip 2’ update.”

“That it’s officially happening. I can say that,” she declared. She also revealed that the setting of the follow-up film may be taking place in Ghana. Joined by Harlem actresses Shoniqua Shandai, Megan Good and Jerrie Johnson, with excitement of the news, Shandai blurted out “Afrochella!” after Oliver’s announcement.

The producer-writer also confirmed that all four stars of Girls Trip will be reuniting in the film for another wild adventure full of romance, fun, and most likely fall-outs.

With direction from Malcolm D. Lee and production from Will Packer, the inaugural film released with major success in the box office — grossing over $140,000,000 internationally. Kenya Barris assisted with writing the script, as it derived from a story by film and TV writer Erica Rivinoja. The film caused hoopla surrounding a provocative scene with a grapefruit, as well as launched the career of Haddish on a larger scale.

Last year, Haddish revealed to Cosmopolitan that she was paid $80,000 for her role in Girls Trip. She also revealed that she cashed in her funds to pay off her home to keep from homelessness again.

“So immediately when I started making a little bit of money doing things like Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong and The Carmichael Show, I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth,” Haddish revealed. “The fastest way to do it and the first way you should go about doing it is buy some land. So before we even got into season 2 of The Carmichael Show, I bought a house. Everybody told me I should wait, but I didn’t care.”

She added, “I just knew I was going to have to always make enough money to take care of me and the house, and that’s what I did. Between that show’s next season, the Keanu movie, and making sure I can live comfortably off of $500 a month, I was able to pay off half the house. The Girls Trip check was the final check. People told me to spend it in other ways, but I used it to pay off the house because I was always afraid of being homeless again.”

Expressing that she never wants to be broke again, she went on to say, “Now I have a surplus of money, but I’m still afraid of being poor again. Every movie I made, I would just buy another piece of land or a house.”

As of now, a production timeline for Girls Trip 2 is unknown, as Oliver says her script is “due.”