Forest Whitaker Led Series ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Renewed For Third Season By EPIX

The crime drama Godfather of Harlem starring Forest Whitaker has been renewed by EPIX after a highly successful season two. According to a press release, the second iteration of the series, based on a true story, was EPIX’s best performing season of all time and broke records for individual title streams in a single day across EPIX’s digital platforms. The season two finale was EPIX’s best performing finale episode to date.

“Godfather of Harlem is that rare show that is both addictively entertaining and deeply relevant,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. “Forest Whitaker, Chris Brancato, and Paul Eckstein have crafted a series that deserves all the acclaim it has received, and it grows more compelling every season.”

‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 8 Myles Aronowitz/Epix

Godfather of Harlem tells the story of the infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who is played by Whitaker. The show takes place in the early 1960s when Johnson returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. In the upcoming third season, he will continue to fight for for control of Harlem as he battles the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem, the rival Italians, and the CIA.

The series is described as “a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.”

‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 2 Episode 5 David Lee/EPIX

“I’m thrilled to be returning to my show, working alongside our truly incredible cast, crew, and writers, as we tell this unique and powerful story,” said Whitaker. ” I can’t wait to get back to set, and thank Michael Wright, EPIX, ABC Signature, and our dedicated fans for their support.”

Godfather of Harlem is produced by ABC Signature. The series has been executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz has served as executive music producer.

Watch the trailer for season two of Godfather of Harlem below.