The ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 Trailer

Godfather Of Harlem has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated third season. Based on a true story, Forest Whitaker stars as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson who works to regain control of his 1960’s neighborhood that he found in shambles after he returned from an 11-year prison bid.

The acclaimed drama is set to return on Jan. 15, 2023, on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.

Godfather of Harlem’s second season was EPIX’s best-performing season of all time, and the series broke records for single title streams in one day across EPIX’s digital platforms. Additionally, the season two finale was EPIX’s best-performing finale episode to date.

“Godfather of Harlem is that rare show that is both addictively entertaining and deeply relevant,” expressed Michael Wright, president of EPIX when the crime drama was initially renewed for season three. “Forest Whitaker, Chris Brancato, and Paul Eckstein have crafted a series that deserves all the acclaim it has received, and it grows more compelling every season.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning to my show, working alongside our truly incredible cast, crew, and writers, as we tell this unique and powerful story,” added Whitaker. ” I can’t wait to get back to set, and thank Michael Wright, EPIX, ABC Signature, and our dedicated fans for their support.”

In season three, Bumpy continues his battle for control of Harlem, however, he again is not alone in his quest for street king. According to an official description, “the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA,” adding “Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.”

Check out the official poster for Godfather Of Harlem season three below and watch a trailer for the series above.