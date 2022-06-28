Gugu Mbatha-Raw Stars In The Apple TV+ Trailer For New Series ‘Surface’

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is the star of a new television series that promises a psychological thrill. Apple TV+ has issued the trailer for Surface the new show starring the actress, as well as Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, and Millie Brady.

The official synopsis for Surface details Mbatha-Raw’s character as a woman named Sophie who lives in San Francisco and has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss and is believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in ‘Surface,’ Season 1 Episode 5 Apple TV+

It continues to detail, “As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? Surface is a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.”

Surface is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. It was created by Veronica West, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Four episodes, including the pilot, were directed by Sam Miller who is also an executive producer. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, and Tucker Gates also directed episodes of the drama.

The series is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 29, with the first three episodes followed by an additional episode weekly. Watch the trailer for Surface above.