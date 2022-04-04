Gunna Performs “Pushin P” With Future And “Banking On Me” For ‘SNL’ Debut

Over the weekend (April 2), Gunna made his solo debut on Saturday Night Live with two performances and a sketch appearance. The chart-topping rapper took to the stage with “Banking On Me” as his first selection. When he returned for his second showing of the night, he was joined by Atlanta rapper Future for a performance of their collaborative single, “Pushin P,” which also features Young Thug.

For his first act, Gunna took the stage in an all-white suit, accessorized by dark black shades, diamond earrings, and multiple diamond rings. Accompanied by a live band, the 28-year-old melodically rapped into the microphone and performed through glowing smoke. During the second performance, Future and Gunna stood almost socially distant from each other rapping their respective verses. The set lit up with laser neon lights including a bright, electric blue P on the stage floor.

Gunna arrives at RtA x Gunna Superbowl Store Event on February 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for RtA

As musical guests on SNL, artists are often given the opportunity to participate in one or more of the comedy show’s infamous skits. Gunna did not shy away from getting in on a humorous song. The WUNNA rapper joined in on a musical skit with Simon Rex, Pete Davidson, and Chris Redd titled “Short-A** Movies.”

In the parody song, the group raps about their desire to kick back late at night and watch a movie with a preference for films under 1 hour and 40 minutes.

“I’m not pushing p, unless it’s under two hours, like Lion King, or Bad Moms, or all-three Austin Powers,” he rapped in his comedic verse.

During an interview with VIBE, Gunna shared his definition of “Pushin P” and how the song came together.

“It came from pushing P. We’ve been pushing P, it was a lifestyle before it was even a song, you feel me? So, we kind of just made the song just [being[ in the studio together, just on some every day [sh*t], like anytime we would actually be in the studio. We didn’t try to go make a Pushin P song, but it just came from already Pushin P,” he shared of working with Future and Young Thug.

Gunna later added, “It’s like anything you’re doing that’s positive or just player…or just anything you can just think of that’s cool. That’s Pushin P, it’s that simple.”

Watch Gunna’s Saturday Night Live performance of “Bankin On Me” below and “Pushin P” with Future above.