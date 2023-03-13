Halle Bailey Presents ‘The Little Mermaid’ Official Trailer At 2023 Oscars: Watch

Halle Bailey, wearing a seagreen Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown, walked onto the stage at the 2023 Oscars looking like the Disney princess she was born to be.

Alongside Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Bailey presented the official trailer to the feature film in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Disney.

The two-minute, highly-anticipated preview pinpoints key details from the regarded classic as Ariel (Bailey) defies her father’s wishes after falling for a prince (Jonah Hauer-King) she rescued from sea. She enters into an agreement with Ursula to sacrifice her voice in the name of love, but also works to prove that humans and mermaids can coexist happily. In the extended teaser, fans can also hear more of the songbird’s new rendition of “Part Of Your World.”

Earlier in the night, the budding actress spoke with The Academy about what it means to transform into Disney’s newest princess.

“[The impact] has not sunk in. I’m pinching myself every day. I feel like I’m like in a fever dream,” explained Bailey, 22. “I’m really excited for people to see our new take on this film. This film that’s meant so much to all of us for so long and I hope people get that nostalgic love feeling, but also are proud of us for updating it with the world we live in today.”

Watch the full trailer for The Little Mermaid above. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 26.