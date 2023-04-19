Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie To Star In And Produce ‘Maude V Maude’

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are set to star in and produce a new film entitled Maude V Maude. According to Deadline, the outlet claims that Warner Bros. acquired the movie in an “intense multi-studio” bidding war.

Details surrounding Maude V Maude have been relatively tight-lipped, but the upcoming project has been described as a “Bond vs. Bourne type of global action thriller,” with filming locations to be revealed later. The project will also be the first time the two icons will share the screen in their storied careers, but both women are familiar with the action genre.

Angelina starred in 2010’s action-packed SALT playing a CIA officer on the run after being accused of Russian affiliation. Meanwhile, Berry became a fan-favorite playing Sofia Al-Azwar in 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and as Jackie Justice, a disgraced UFC fighter, in Netflix’s Bruised.

Between the pair, the actresses have graced the screens in thrillers such as Die Another Day, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the original X-Men trilogy, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and more.

Halle Berry attends the 2021 AFI Fest Official Screening of Netflix’s “Bruised” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Along with production from the two stars, Halle’s production partner Holly Jeter will contribute through their production company HalleHolly, with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for RK Films.

In addition, Roseanne Liang will serve as the film’s director, Scott Mosier will write the screenplay, and both will operate as executive producers.

Maude V Maude has yet to be given a release window, and the movie’s supporting cast has yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned with VIBE for more information and details surrounding the upcoming film.