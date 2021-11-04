Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack To Feature All-Women Artists Including City Girls, Cardi B, H.E.R., And More

The soundtrack for Halle Berry’s upcoming film Bruised is set to feature all-women artists, mostly rappers. Exclusively reported by Variety, the Warner Records backed project is executive produced by Berry herself and Bronx-born Cardi B. Set for release on Nov. 19, it features music from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper (“Bet It”) as well as original tracks from Rapsody (“She Bad”), Flo Milli (“Blast Off), and Latto (“Tha Fu*k”).

Grammy Award-winning musician H.E.R. is also featured on the Hip-Hop-heavy soundtrack. Her song “Automatic Woman” is featured in critical moments of the film.

Halle Berry attends ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration, presented by Ralph Lauren and Lexus, at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

“I can’t wait to show it,” gushed the 55-year-old actress. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

Music from Miami rap duo City Girls also plays an integral role in the film and will be the first full song released from the soundtrack on Nov. 5. According to Variety, both songs are expected to be pushed for recognition during the 2022 awards season.

L–R: JT and Yung Miami of City Girls attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Alongside the aforementioned tracks, the album features music from Saweetie (“Attitude”), Young M.A. (“No Mercy”), Erica Banks (“On They Neck”), Baby Tate (“Dungarees”), Big Bottle Wyanna (“Aye”), Dream Doll (“Chacin”), and Ambre (“Sweater”).

Bruised is set to debut on Netflix on Nov. 24, following a theatrical release in limited theaters on Nov. 17. According to the official synopsis, “Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after the fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.)—the son she gave up as an infant—shows up at her doorstep.”

The film is premiering at the AFI Film Festival on Nov. 13. Watch a trailer for Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised featuring music from the City Girls below: