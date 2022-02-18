‘Harlem’ Renewed For Season 2 At Amazon Studios

The comedy series Harlem has been renewed for season two by Amazon Studios. Created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver, the show is also executive produced by Amy Poehler and Pharrell Williams. Season one starred Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian.”

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit,” said Oliver. “Harlem has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

The debut season of Harlem has earned multiple award nominations including Outstanding New TV Series at the 2022 GLADD Awards for its inclusive LGBTQIA+ storyline featuring a queer character in one of the lead roles. Harlem has also been nominated at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“Culturally relevant, critically acclaimed, and hysterical, Harlem and Tracy Oliver accomplished something very special with the first season of this show. Tackling real-life strife with levity and laughs, the show means so much to our global Prime Video customers and perfectly fits the types of stories we aim to tell,” Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of global television, shared in a statement.

The statement continued “We look forward to following the Season Two journey of Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye, and giving fans more reasons to laugh out loud as they cheer on these four dynamic Black women doing it their way. #HarlemEverAfter.”

According to the official logline, Harlem follows the four leading ladies as “they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.” Watch a trailer for season one of Harlem on Amazon Prime Video below.