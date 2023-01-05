‘Harlem’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces New Characters And New Drama

Prime Video has released the official trailer for the second season of Harlem bringing new characters, and new drama. The woman-led series focuses on a friend group played by Megan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, and Shoniqua Shandai. Each is on a journey through young adulthood experiencing the messy, comical, and relatable highs and lows of career, family, and success.

The season two trailer introduces Rachel True, Courtnee Carter, and Luke Forbes in recurring roles. Additionally, Rick Fox, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn, and Lil Rel Howery will be guest stars on the series.

Season 2 is set to premiere an eight-episode season on Feb. 3, with two episodes premiering every week.

Prime Video

The debut season of Harlem has earned recognition at the 2022 GLAAD Awards for its inclusive LGBTQIA+ storyline featuring a queer character in one of the lead roles as well as a 2022 NAACP Image Awards nomination.

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit,” expressed creator Tracy Oliver when the show was first renewed. “Harlem has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

Harlem season two is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Linda Mendoza, Pharrell Williams, and Mimi Valdés.

Watch the official trailer for Harlem season two above.