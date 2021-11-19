HBO Releases ‘DMX: Don’t Try To Understand’ Documentary Trailer

The official trailer for the new HBO documentary, DMX: DON’T TRY TO UNDERSTAND, was been unveiled, giving viewers a preview of what they can expect from the film airing on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Directed by Chris Frierson, DMX: DON’T TRY TO UNDERSTAND chronicles the late rap legend’s release from prison after serving one year for tax evasion, his lengthy grapple with addiction, and his attempts to pick up the pieces of his professional and personal relationships. The documentary will also be available to stream on HBO Max and will air on subsequent Thursdays in the same time slot.

Shot during his 2019 comeback tour, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot, DMX: DON’T TRY TO UNDERSTAND will include never-before-seen archival footage from past years, as well intimate encounters with his children and clips highlighting his passion for helping troubled youth. The film also captures X back in the comfort of his Yonkers, New York stomping grounds while making up for time lost with old friends from the neighborhood, resulting in a multi-dimensional glimpse at the many moving parts that made him such a beloved and intriguing figure, even in death.

DMX: DON’T TRY TO UNDERSTAND is the latest film in HBO’s Music Box series, which includes the recent releases Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, and Jagged, which profiles rocker Alanis Morrissette. Forthcoming films in the Music Box series include Listening to Kenny G (Dec. 2), Mr. Saturday Night (Dec. 9), and Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss (Dec. 16).

Watch the DMX: DON’T TRY TO UNDERSTAND trailer below.