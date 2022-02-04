HBO Renews ‘Euphoria’ For Season 3

Zendaya’s weekly hijinks as Rue Bennett are set to return for a third season. HBO announced the teenage drama series EUPHORIA has been renewed for a third installment ahead of the season two finale which finds Zendaya’s character attempting to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Actors Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams are also season regulars. Euphoria was created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson. Drake also serves as an executive producer.

(L-R) Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Storm Reid attend the LA Premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, HBO’s Euphoria has seen massive success. The season two premiere episode debuted as the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max currently has 14 million viewers across platforms, more than double the average audience of the first season.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3,” stated Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming in a news release.

The season two finale of Euphoria is set to air on Feb. 27. View a trailer for the entire season below.