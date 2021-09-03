Skip to main content
Lowkey Goodbye: HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Releases Its First Teaser For Final Season

Like the series, the one-minute trailer takes viewers through the highs and lows of the group of friends and lovers.

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Issa (Issa Rae), Lawrence (Jay Ellis), Molly (Yvonne Orji), and Kelli (Natasha Rothwell). Insecure wrapped its fifth and final season back in June and finally, fans have their first look at the final season of HBO’s hit show plus details on the premiere date.

With the caption, “One last chance for a little reflection,” the clip opens with Rae’s character and her iconic secondary persona, “mirror bi**h.” In the one-minute teaser, the voiceover narrates, “Wow Issa, you were so simple then. I just wanna be drama-free and happy. I keep frontin’ to everybody like I’m not scared about what’s next for me, but I am terrified.” But, of course, in true mirror bi**h fashion, the somber teaser quickly turns comical.

When season 4 ended, Issa and Lawrence reunited, but Condolences—sorry, Condola (Christina Elmore)—turned up pregnant and revealed she’s keeping the baby. Somebody play Usher’s “Confessions Part II.” Issa’s friendship with Molly was lowkey strained, just as Molly’s relationship with Andrew (Alexander Hodge) ended. Tiffany (Amanda Seales) dealt with post-partum depression by running away and Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) ended up being one of Issa’s closest confidants. Yet, fans still demanded more from Kelli’s storyline.

Insecure‘s showrunner, Prentice A. Penny took to Twitter to announce that the final season would end on Dec. 26, writing, “we fittna f**k up your [Brismas].”

Season 5 of Insecure premieres on HBO on Oct. 24.

