Chris “Comedian CP” Powell Says ‘Love Life’ Season 2 Shows A Different Side Of Single Men

Love Life on HBO Max is back for season 2 chronicling the life journey of Marcus Evans, played by Emmy Award-nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper after his marriage unexpectedly implodes.

Also starring Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, in the upcoming season of Love Life Marcus is “forced to rebuild his life brick by brick, hoping to find a love that will last, once and for all.”

Love Life season 2, Marcus Evans, played William Jackson Harper. Sarah Shatz/HBO Max

Love Life season 2 also features recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and John Earl Jelks as well as guest stars Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock, and Steven Boyer. Keith David narrates and season 1’s Anna Kendrick, who also serves as executive producer, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune will all appear in the second iteration.

“The cast is amazing of course and getting to work with this kind of talent definitely makes you step your game up. Also, the writers gave us a lot of freedom to find ourselves in these characters, allowing us to be authentic and play it like we would normally play it,” said Comedian CP in a quote issued exclusively to VIBE.

Chris “Comedian CP” Powell in season 2 episode 1 of ‘Love Life.’ Sarah Shatz/HBO Max

Although the series is fictional, created by showrunner Sam Boyd, Comedian CP says he relates to his character.

“As a father and a devoted husband, I relate A LOT to ‘Yogi.’ He’s just a loving guy that has his family and friends’ best interests at heart. We all need a friend like Yogi and we all should strive to be a friend like Yogi!” he shared.

The funnyman also expressed his eagerness for viewers to watch season 2 due to the content presented by the series’ characters.

“I’m excited for the viewers to see a different side of the single man’s side of the story. So often the man is demonized as the dating villain and rarely seen as a human just trying to figure things out. This season does a great job of letting you see a side you wouldn’t normally get to see.”

Venue Setup at the Love Life Date Night event activation at Alta Adams Restaurant in Los Angeles. Joseph Johnson

The romantic comedy anthology series kicked off the premiere week of season 2 with a romantic event series supporting Black-owned restaurants across the country in celebration of the upcoming season. From Oct. 26 to 29, couples have the opportunity to dine at eight different restaurants in New York, Atlanta, Detroit, and Los Angeles and enjoy curated sounds, custom menus, conversation cards, and romantic decor. In partnership with the dating app BLK and Black Restaurant Week, all platforms will share chef-favorite recipes on their social channels for those unable to attend in-person to prepare at home.

Restaurant partners include BLVD Bistro and Negril BK in New York; Alta Adams and Post and Beam in Los Angeles; Central Kitchen + Bar, Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, and Good Times On The Ave in Detroit; and Negril ATL in Atlanta.

“Season 2 of Love Life captures what it’s really like to navigate the modern dating scene, and especially the role that our identities play when it comes to finding a partner,” said JP Mallo, Vice President, HBO Max Originals Marketing. “We’re excited to support local Black-owned restaurants and work with BLK and Black Restaurant Week to bring fans a unique experience to test the waters and explore the next steps in their own love lives.”

Love Life is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment and the second series debuts with three episodes on Oct. 28. Watch the trailer for Love Life season 2 on HBO Max above and check out more details on the restaurants featured on the Love Life Date Night and reservations here.