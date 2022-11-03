‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Will Debut With Pop Smoke Episode

WE tv will debut its new Hip Hop Homicides series on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET. The pilot will focus on Pop Smoke, who was tragically killed in Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 2020.

The episode will also feature an exclusive interview with the “Dior” rapper’s mentor and series’ executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The episode summary reads “…gunned down in the Hollywood Hills in what was first labeled a ‘robbery gone wrong’…but the scene lacked the usual signs of forced entry and ransacking associated with those crimes. Was it a targeted hit?”

The overall Hip-Hop Homicides series, hosted by Academy Award-winning producer Van Lathan, will attempt to provide an in-depth look at violence within Hip-Hop and uncover the cause of its ever-growing presence while also humanizing the victims. Subsequent episodes will focus on XXXTentacion, King Von, Magnolia Shorty, Chinx, Soulja Slim, Mo3, and FBG Duck and include exclusive interviews with Master P, French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa, and more.

“As a journalist and producer who covered the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., it’s very troubling to still be covering killings in the culture in 2022,” executive producer P. Frank Williams said. “Mainstream media too often portray them as thugs and gangsters. But like it was in the mid 1990s my goal was to humanize these artists and show a three-dimensional portrait of them as fathers, friends, sons, daughters and members of their community.”

Hip Hop Homicides will air at 9 p.m ET on Thursday, Nov. 3. Episodes will be available to stream via AMC’s streaming service ALLBLK.