‘Hip Hop Treasures’ Unearths DMX’s Rhyme Book And Other Gems In New Episode

Hip Hop Treasures is making sure to preserve the spirit of DMX in an upcoming episode. Set to air on Saturday (Aug. 26) the installment finds host LL COOL J guiding the search for iconic memorabilia from the “Party Up” performer.

Field collector Cipha Sounds meets up with Jadakiss and the Ruff Ryder’s founder, Waah Dean, to dig up a goldmine of lost treasures. Relics uncovered in the episode include one of DMX’s coveted rhyme books and a lowrider car honoring Aaliyah.

Additionally, DMX’s former wife, Tashera Simmons, helps honor the legacy of the late rapper, who died in 2021 at the age of 50 of a cocaine-induced heart attack.

Actor/rapper DMX and producer/wife Tashera Simmons attend the New York Premiere of “Never Die Alone” on March 24, 2004 at the Clearview Chelsea West Cinemas, in New York City. Evan Agostini/Getty Images

In addition to the aforementioned talent, Ice-T also hosts the cultural series, which enlists rapper Yo-Yo as a field collector, as well as Universal Hip Hop Museum Chief Museum Curator Paradise Gray, and curator Pete Nice.

“I started off as a guest,” explained the “Cop Killer” rapper to VIBE. “It’s insightful because you get to learn more about people, you get to see a little bit more about the artists than you normally would. It’s educational because you’re going to learn something about the culture. And then it’s fun because we laugh a lot on the show.”

The series offers unprecedented access to artists such as DMC (Run DMC), CeeLo Green, Flavor Flav, Fat Joe, Treach (Naughty by Nature,) Master P, Soulja Boy, and many more. On-camera tributes are set to pay homage to not only DMX but also Biz Markie. Hip Hop Treasures also features Coolio’s last on-camera appearance before his passing in 2022.

New episodes of Hip Hop Treasures air on Saturdays at 10 pm ET/PT on A&E. Watch a preview for the upcoming episode of Hip Hop Treasures above and check out the trailer for the entire season below.