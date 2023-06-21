‘Hip-Hop Treasures’ Series Led By LL Cool J Coming To A&E

A&E has revealed the preview for the upcoming series Hip-Hop Treasures. Led by LL Cool J and Ice-T, the show finds the veteran rappers alongside field collectors and museum curators telling the story of some of Hip-Hop’s greatest artists and the items they made famous. The series is set to premiere on Aug. 12.

Memorabilia featured on Hip-Hop Treasures includes The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic jersey from the “Juicy” video, Flavor Flav’s clocks, DMX’s Aaliyah car, and more.

Hip-Hop Treasures was established through an exclusive partnership between A&E, Pulse Films, LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells, and The Universal Hip-Hop Museum.

Ice-T speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The series offers unprecedented access to artists such as DMC (Run DMC), CeeLo Green, Flavor Flav, Fat Joe, Treach (Naughty by Nature,) Master P, Soulja Boy, and many more. Hip-Hop Treasures also features tributes to The Notorious B.I.G., DMX, Biz Markie, and Coolio’s last on-camera appearance before his passing in 2022.

Field collectors Cipha Sounds and Yo-Yo, Chief Museum Curator Paradise Gray, and curator Pete Nice also join the aforementioned talent on the Hip-Hop-fueled journey. The project honors the music legends, with some of the items being brought back to the birthplace of the culture, The Bronx, to be put on display at The Universal Hip Hop Museum.

The museum is poised to become “The Official Record of Hip-Hop” and is currently in the process of building the world’s largest Hip-Hop memorabilia collection. It is set to open in 2024.

Hip-Hop Treasures is produced by Pulse Films and Rock The Bells for A&E Network. Executive producers for Pulse Films are Erica Hanson, Tracey Baker-Simmons, Andrena Hale, and Mira King. Serving as executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Jonathan Partridge. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.