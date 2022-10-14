Warner Bros. Pictures Drops Official Trailer For ‘House Party’ Reboot: Watch

Warner Bros. Pictures has issued the first trailer for the House Party reboot. Starring Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, the updated version features some big cameos and a brand-new storyline.

In the teaser, Latimore and Cole play Kevin and Damon, two young men who work as house cleaners. As Kevin is confronted with the need for a large amount of money for his daughter’s education, Damon wrestles with his success as a party promoter.

While on the job, they discover they are cleaning the house of Lebron James and come up with the idea to throw a party at the mansion while the NBA family is away.

Kid Cudi, Tinashe, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, plus original stars Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin make an appearance at the House Party.

Produced by James and Maverick Carter through their company SpringHill Entertainment, House Party was teased in 2018 and initially slated for a debut on HBO Max. It was quietly removed from the release schedule after the streamer merged with Discovery+.

“This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” James shared with The Hollywood Reporter when House Party was first announced. “Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.”

Carter added, “We’re trying out some ideas for musicians to be cast in and to be a part of the project.”

The film was written by Jamal Olori and Atlanta writer Stephen Glover and is directed by Calmatic.

“I want the audience to be open-minded when it comes to these classic titles, and I want them to look at this film as this is the new generation,” Calmatic shared with Entertainment Weekly. “This is how we get down, this is what we do, and it’s okay to love it. It’s okay to revamp and expose the next generation to the same vibe that they participated in.”

He continued, “I wouldn’t say it’s a part of the same exact universe as the first three House Parties, but I think this title can go a bunch of directions.”

House Party is set to premiere in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023.

Watch the official trailer for House Party above and listen to the 2 Chainz’s new song “2 Step,” created for the comedy film below.